Galtier arrested: the Paris Saint-Germain coach accused of racism

French football is rocked by the news of the arrest of Cristophe Galtier. The French champion coach with Paris Saint-Germain was stopped today by the police together with his son John Valovic-Galtier as part of an investigation for racial and religious discrimination. the two will be available to the authorities for 24 hours. They will then be released or taken to court to answer charges.

The disputed facts date back to the period in which he coached Nice. The former sporting director of the Provençal club, Julien Fournier, recounted them in an email addressed to the owner Dave Brailsford, in which he reported an episode that took place on August 9, 2021. “Christophe Galtier then arrived at my office and greeted his son who told me: ‘you can check with my father what I told you’”, the content of the email reported by the French press. “Once his agent/son left, I told Christophe about the argument I’d just had and asked him if any of this was true. He replied that I had to take into consideration the reality of the city, and that in fact we could not have so many blacks and Muslims in the team”.

Galtier had already denied the allegations in recent months, when the investigation by the Nice prosecutor’s office came to light. The 56-year-old coach said he felt hurt “at the deepest level”, announcing legal action. PSG communications manager Julien Maynard had spoken of “serious allegations”, stating that the club would fully support him. The coach still has a year on his contract with PSG, but there is talk of an imminent sacking. Luis Enrique could take his place. Under Galtier’s leadership the club managed to win its 48th scudetto, but in the Champions League they did not go beyond the round of 16.