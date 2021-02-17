The coronavirus was already on the verge of preventing the celebration of Six Nations 2021 and now threatens its ‘normal’ development. Fabien Galthié, France coach, and another member of his staff have tested positive for coronavirus, the French Federation reported in a statement on Tuesday. This Wednesday all the team members have passed a new round of tests to confirm or rule out new cases and the match to be played by the Gallo, leader of the tournament, on Sunday 28 against Scotland already appears with an asterisk.

For now, the results of that last batch of tests have not been revealed. What is known is that the players are isolated and separated from Galthié and the other infected (whose name has not been made public), who will have to quarantine for seven days. “So far they have not shown symptoms and will continue their activity remotely,” reads the statement issued by the French Federation.

As there are no matches this weekend, those who test negative in the tests carried out this Wednesday will be able to leave the Marcoussis bubble for a few days to reunite with their families following certain protocols. They will be analyzed again on Friday and Sunday to ensure their availability for the clash against the Scots.

The good news is that this happens in the first break and there is room for action. Also that there have been no positives in the Irish team who faced the French in Dublin last Sunday. But the tournament, as in the weeks leading up to its start, is holding its breath again.