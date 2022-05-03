SAO PAULO (Reuters) – Portugal’s Galp announced on Tuesday two agreements to acquire a portfolio of renewable energy projects of up to 4.8 gigawatts (GW) for development in Brazil, expanding its operations to the wind sector in the country.

The oil and gas company closed with SER Energia the purchase of projects with a maximum total capacity of 4.6 gigawatts-peak (GWp) across the country.

At the same time, it signed with Casa dos Ventos the acquisition of a 216 MW cluster of wind farms under development in the Northeast region.

The transactions, whose values ​​were not disclosed, represent a new engine of growth for Galp, currently the third largest oil and gas producer in Brazil, Georgios Papadimitriou, COO of Renewable Energies and New Business at the company, said in a note.

The renewable energy projects also help the company to rebalance its business in the country in line with the ambitions of transition to a cleaner energy model, he added.

In October last year, Galp announced the acquisition of two portfolios of SER Energia solar projects under development in Bahia and Rio Grande do Norte, with capacities of 282 MW and 312 MW, respectively.

The Portuguese company is already one of the largest generators of photovoltaic solar energy in the Iberian Peninsula, with an operational installed capacity of 1.2 GW.

With the acquisitions, Galp’s renewable energy portfolio reaches 9.6 GW, including projects in various stages of development in Brazil, Spain and Portugal.

The company expects to increase its renewable energy capacity to 4GW by 2025 and to 12GW by 2030.

(By Leticia Fucuchima)

