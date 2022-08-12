The youngest of the blue team, 16 years old, is a fan of Roma: “If he wins the Scudetto? I don’t know, it’s like asking myself if I’ll win the 800 style, it’s very difficult ”

Gascone has always been, since he was a child. Lorenzo Galossi is the freshman of the blue team: 16 years old, blessed youth. He already has a silver around his neck in these European Championships: that of the 4×200 relay. This morning he qualified for the final of the 800 style with the fourth time together with the legend Paltrinieri, the impression is that he is looking for something big tomorrow.

Lorenzo does not hide and has never hidden his passion for Roma. Indeed, what a passion. It is a real disease. “I want to go and see Roma-Napoli, a real match”. And then there is the passion for Totti. Strange, huh? “To get to know the captain I could even stop swimming but my coach Minotti told me” if we hit a final I’ll introduce him to you “, so I hope to meet him soon”. Always ready to joke, he talks about the 800 this morning. “It is a race that I like, along with the 400 it is my favorite. I swam a good time so I like it even more ”. He said about Minotti, before. That is, Simona Quadarella’s technician. “I joke a lot with her, sometimes she gets angry a little because I exaggerate: the last time I challenged her by saying ‘I really don’t see you’ and she got a little angry”. See also Robert Lewandowski breaks new Bundesliga record

Tattoos – Passionate about tattoos, he thinks about getting one: “A gladiator in front of the Colosseum, obviously my parents will be delighted …”. Another passion is the earrings. He has two pretty obvious ones, also heavily criticized by friends, teammates and family. We tell them that they are like the ones that Maradona usually used. He replies dryly: “Yes, I know. But his were true! ”. Romano di Mentana, he talks about future goals. “It’s time to rest after these Europeans. I have lost the number of races I have done this year. I will go with some friends on vacation to Ponza, then back to work. I am not in a hurry to win but the desire is very strong and the Paris 2024 Games are one of the goals I have set in my head. If Roma wins the Scudetto? It’s like asking me if I will win the 800 freestyle. I don’t know, it’s all to see, but it’s very difficult ”. See also Golden Gala, Tortu 3rd in the 200, Tamberi disappoints. Jacobs: "World Cup Goal"

12 August – 15:59

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#Galossi #Totti #stop #swimming #Earrings #Maradona #true