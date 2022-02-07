Russian figure skaters Alexander Gallyamov and Anastasia Mishina commented on the fall in the free program of the Beijing Olympics team tournament, which, however, did not prevent the athletes from becoming winners.

“All morning I forced myself to be cheerful, but it wasn’t enough. Just didn’t hold on. But only the result is important, nobody cares about everything else, ”the newspaper quotes Gallyamov as saying.Sport-Express“.

At the same time, according to Mishina, the incident could have come because of the early rise and training at six in the morning, although before that the athletes woke up at eight or even nine o’clock.

“The opponents also had problems because of this. But the main thing is that we brought 10 points to the team, ”said the skater.

At the same time, Mishina shared her thoughts during the incident.

“First thoughts after the fall? Dive! I hardly laughed, rather, I held my face. Strongly nothing hurts, just hit. There will be bruises, we’ll cover it. The main bruises will be on the face due to lack of sleep, ”the figure skater added.

Russian pair Mishina and Alexander Gallyamov took first place in the free skate at the team event earlier that day Olympics 2022despite falling during the performance.

Mishina and Gallyamov received 145.20 points from the judges for the free program. They brought the ROC team 55 points, thereby strengthening its leadership in the team tournament.

The next type of team tournament program is free dance. Russia will be represented by Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov. Skating will take place today, February 7, at 5:30 Moscow time.

Earlier, on February 6, Russian figure skater Mark Kondratyuk placed second in the men’s free skate at the 2022 Olympics with 181.65 points. Thus, he helped the ROC team maintain its leading position in the team tournament.

On the same day, Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva took first place in the short program of the Olympic team tournament. For the rental, the 15-year-old Russian woman received 90.18 points.

On February 4, Sinitsina and Katsalapov took second place in the rhythm dance, gaining 85.05 points. The first were the Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donoghue (86.56 points).

The 2022 Olympics are held February 4-20, the Paralympics – March 4-13. The games will be held in three clusters at once – in Beijing (hockey, figure skating, speed skating, curling), Zhangjiakou (biathlon, cross-country skiing, snowboarding, ski jumping) and Yanqing (alpine skiing, bobsleigh, skeleton and luge).