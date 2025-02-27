Even with the echo of the extraordinary Spanish championship held last week, the Madrid sports center Gallur reopens its doors for the traditional closure of the World Indoor Tour, an essential event in the calendar on a roof, although this time marked by notable absences.

The proximity of the European Championship, which will be held in Apeldoorn (Netherlands) next week, has caused only nine of the 36 Spanish internationals who will go to that event are registered in Madrid. The star test will be 60 fences, where the national duel between Enrique Llopis and Abel Jordán will be repeated, with Asier Martínez as a third in discord. Next to them will be the American Dylan Beard (7.38) and the Frenchman Wilhem Belocian (7.42). As always, the record of Spain that Llopis itself shares with Orlando Ortega (7.48) will be in danger.

«It is my favorite covered track, and I come with great desire to break the barrier of 7.50. The atmosphere in the stands is incredible and that motivates us to give our best, ”said Llopis during the presentation of the rally, which took place in the same stage and also had the presence of the eightcentist Lorea Ibarzabal, who wore her recent title of champion of Spain.

Sarah Mitton, Enrique Llopis and Lorea Ibarzabal, in the presentation



EFE





Llopis remembered his duel with Jordan of a week ago, resolved in his favor by three hundredths: «Abel is a barbarity, he will give a lot of joys to Spanish athletics. Last weekend, when leaving the taco and seeing that I took two meters in the second fence, I saw it complicated. I won as he could have done it. Now he will have the revenge and I hope we give a good show ».









Gallur, which this winter has released track, maintains the aura of the world records achieved in previous years by Grant Holloway in 60 fences and Yulimar Rojas in triple jump, although in this edition it will be difficult to witness something similar. As for international stars, the female weight launch contest stands out, with Canadian Sarah Mitton, world champion on track covered in Glasgow 2024 and current world leader, facing the American Chase Jackson, double outdoor world champion.

There will also be a high level duel in the triple male leap between Burkinés Hugues Fabrice Zango and Cuban Lázaro Martínez. Another Cuban, Leyanis Pérez, starts as a favorite in the female test of the same discipline, in its attempt to reach 15 meters. It is also very expected from the Australian Torrie Lewis, 200-meter world runner-up and owner of a better 7.14 mark in the 60 meters, testing that will play on its first visit to Madrid.

However, Ana Peleteiro, Mohamed Attaoui, Marta García and Mariano García, all of them already focused on Apsoorn and the goal of achieving a continental medal. Calendar’s timers also play against athletics.