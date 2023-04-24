Gallups | MT’s survey: Haavisto is the clear number one favorite for president

23 percent of those who responded to the survey were of the opinion that Haavisto should be elected as the next president of Finland.

Foreign minister Pekka Haavisto (vihr) is clearly number one in Maaseudun Tulevaisuu’s recent presidential poll. In the survey, Haavisto overwhelmingly beat his opponent in both rounds of the presidential race.

23 percent of those who responded to the survey were of the opinion that Haavisto should be elected as the next president of Finland. The CEO of the Bank of Finland received the second most votes Olli Rehnwhich garnered 11 percent support.

The director of the Foreign Policy Institute took third place Mika Aaltola, which received 10 percent of the vote. The fourth most popular candidate with 8.5 percent support was the MP and former chairman of the Basic Finns Jussi Halla-aho. The former chairman of the coalition came fifth Alexander Stubbwhich received 4.5 percent of the vote.

They also reached the top ten Sari Essayah (kd), Lee Andersson (left), Jutta Urpilainen (sd), diplomat Mikko Hautala and “Someone else, who?” -option.

However, the group of undecided voters emerged even more popular than Haavisto in the survey.

The survey was carried out on behalf of Kantar Agri MT. 1,137 Finns responded to the survey from 14 to 19 between April The poll’s margin of error is about three percentage points.