Gallup | Left-wing candidate Lula in the polls in the Brazilian elections

In the first round of the election, the polls were wrong. Based on them, there should not have been a second round.

in Brazil left-wing candidate Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is in the polls during the presidential election. Ex-president Lula, who received the most votes in the first round, will face the sitting president of the country in the second round on October 30 Jair Bolsonaro.

According to a survey by the Datafolha institute published on Friday, Lula would receive 53 percent of the approved votes and the right-wing populist Bolsonaro 47 percent. The proportions are the same as in Datafolha’s survey published a week earlier.

The numbers do not include those who plan to abstain or cast a voidable vote. Based on the survey, there are five percent of them.

The margin of error is two percentage points in each direction. Less than 3,000 people were interviewed for the survey on Thursday and Friday.

Bolsonaro demanded an investigation into research companies

In the first round of the election at the beginning of October, the poll results did not reflect the final result. According to the polls, Lula would have already won in the first round, and thus the second round would not have been organized at all. In a survey conducted by Datafolha just before the election, Lula seemed to be 14 percentage points ahead of Bolsonaro.

However, Lula’s vote share fell short of the required 50 percent limit. His share of the pot was 48 percent, while Bolsonaro got 43 percent of the votes.

After the results came out, Bolsonaro blamed the research companies, saying that they are trying to curb his support.

The country’s police have reportedly started an investigation into the activities of the research companies at the request of the Ministry of Justice of the Bolsonaro administration. The competition authorities also started to investigate the matter.

Director of the Electoral Tribunal Alexandre de Moraes however, he ordered the investigations to be suspended, as he considered them to be an attempt to take power away from the election authorities. In his opinion, it seemed that the degrees were just an attempt to please Bolsonaro. Moraes encouraged the election authorities to start their own investigation into possible abuse of power.

Moraes, who is also a Supreme Court judge, has regularly been the target of President Bolsonaro’s attacks.