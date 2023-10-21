It ends 91-95. For the Reggio Emilia team, third victory in four matches, for Vanoli the only 2 points won are those against Sassari on the second day

Reggio Emilia opens the fourth day beating PalaRadi 91-95 in the advance. Langston Galloway, who lights up at the end of the first half and never goes out again until the end, is the absolute driving force behind the Reggio team. There are 28 points, with 3/5 from 2 and 6/8 from 3 in the 40th minute. Also noteworthy is the excellent performance of the center born in 2005, Mohamed Faye who scored 12 points in 22′. Cavina consoles himself with Adrian’s first 20′, played as the absolute protagonist, returning to the locker rooms, halfway through the match, with 21 and 7/7 points from the field and 16 points from Zegarowski, but he pays for the drop in intensity in the second half and some defensive error, caused by the host’s offensive fluidity. See also Reggio Emilia wins again after 7 knockouts in a row: Pesaro defeated 95-76

First half — The start was an immediate success for Reggio Emilia, who with the play-pivot axis, Weber-Faye and the baskets of Harvey and Smith hurt Cremona. Unahotels grinds out the game, thanks to ball circulation and excellent percentages, closing the first 20′ with 9/12 from beyond the arc. Vanoli, however, wakes up with Zegarowski’s triple, at 13-22 for the guests, from that moment a continuous back and forth between Adrian and Smith starts and the first 10 minutes end with 24-27 for Reggio Emilia. The percentages don’t even drop in the second quarter, for Vanoli Lacey and above all the aforementioned Adrian take over, but the guests, after a timeout by Priftis, find the feeling with the retina again and the result is 44-44 at 2′ and 24 ” from the long pause. It’s Galloway who breaks the balance with three triples close to the siren, and the score goes to rest at 49-50 for Reggiana. See also Meanwhile, Juve is in the youth market: Crespi and Di Biase are on the way. And outgoing...

Change of pace — The third quarter sees the breakdown of the aforementioned balance, Cremona does not score for over 2′, despite a good start from McCullogh. Galloway, who continues to score points from the arc, and his partners take advantage. The home team didn’t give up, Lacey’s triple with time expired revived Cavina’s men, 71-77 in the 30th minute. The leitmotif of the last period is very similar to that of the period that preceded it, Vanoli tries, coming back to -3 twice in the final (84-87 and 91-94), with some impromptu play from Denegri and Lacey , but that’s not enough. Adrian did poorly in the second half, only 3 points on the scoresheet for him. Galloway, on the other hand, was implacable. Thus it ends 91-95 for Unahotels Reggio Emilia who find their third victory in four matches, for Vanoli the only 2 points won are those against Sassari on the second day See also De Gea remains on the ground, but Arsenal scores: what chaos at Old Trafford! Watch the highlights - Video Gazzetta.it

CREMONA: Adrian 24, Zegarowski 16, Lacey 12

REGGIO EMILIA: Galloway 28, Smith 18, Harvey 14

October 21, 2023 (modified October 22, 2023 | 00:04)

