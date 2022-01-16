Every day more and more history is being written in the Liga MX Femenil, a league that is constantly growing and that continues to increase its positive aspects. On this occasion, Querétaro is the team that has taken a step forward.
And it is that on Saturday, January 15, 2022, Querétaro received the Pachuca team in what would be its first home game of the year, of the Clausura 2022 tournament and also in its new building. The Querétaro Olympic Stadium, built especially for that the Gallos Blancos team in its women’s category played its home games, opened its doors for the first time and the ball rolled before the Queretaro fans.
Unfortunately for Gallos, the first shout of a goal at the Olympic Stadium in Querétaro was not from the locals, but from a Mexican sports legend: Charlyn Corral.
Corral opened the scoring in Querétaro by scoring his second goal of the tournament and at the end of the match, the second of the visit fell and in this way, Querétaro suffers from a 2-0 defeat in the debut of its new stadium, but despite defeat, this team was the big winner from the moment the ball rolled for the first time in this exclusive property for those directed by Carla Rossi.
Remember that despite this being the match corresponding to date two of Clausura 2022, this was the debut for Gallos Femenil, since their first match against the Rayadas de Monterrey was postponed due to the cases of Covid-19 in the royal team, therefore, unlike the other teams, this was Querétaro’s first game in Clausura 2022.
Women’s sports continue to grow at a rapid pace and the inauguration of this new stadium is further proof that women’s soccer is here to stay and that it is all a matter of betting on the teams and giving them the right space.
