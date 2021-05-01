Essential Quality, owned by Sheikh Mohammed, is a favorite of the competing Kentucky Derby today, Saturday.

Kentucky the Legendary Galloping Commission does not intend to take any action against the Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoumia the news channel says CNN.

Pre-favorites for the competition include Essential Quality, owned by Sheikh Mohammed.

The commission said on Friday that they have received a complaint about Sheikh Mohammed’s participation from a group of human rights lawyers at the University of Louisville and students.

Lawyers and students demand that Sheikh Mohammed should be shelved at Kentucky races until he proves that his daughter’s princess Latifa Al Maktoum is alive.

According to the Kentucky Derby Commission, Sheikh Mohammed has not violated the competition rules.

Al Maktoum has not been seen in public since March 2018. According to international human rights organizations, his father, Sheikh Mohammed, is holding him hostage.

Al Maktoum tried to escape in February 2018. The getaway first began by car to Oman and from there by inflatables and jet skis to the open sea, where they were met by a Franco-American Hervé Jaubertin sailboat Nostramo. Al Maktoum was helped on an escape by his Finnish friend Tiina Jauhiainen.

The escape voyage ended on March 4, when special forces from the Indian Border Guard boarded the ship.

Early in the year, Al Maktoum sent video messages saying he was locked in a villa guarded by police, with windows and doors closed. He was alone in the villa and was not allowed medical or legal assistance.

Dubai and the United Arab Emirates have said in the past that the princess is safe and in the care of her family.