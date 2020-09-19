September leaves you Marco Asensio (24 years old) a very special detail, the 11 that Bale releases with his march. The Spaniard has never hidden his desire for 10, but for the moment his number varies due to the impossibility of obtaining the iconic number, owned by Modric. At Mallorca he started with 38 and 27, and at Espanyol he continued with 25. Now he accepts the offer of the club considering it a gesture of affection and trust towards him and his potential, as it is an attractive number, with a history (Gento, Santillana, in their beginnings as madridistas Ronaldo Nazario and Benzema, Gareth himself …) and gallons, a serious thing now.

Asensio, like the sports management, wait let this course be that of its final settlement, actually planned for the past. In 2018-19, like the vast majority of his peers, he was criticized. He did not take the step forward that was asked of him, trapped by the bad general dynamics which followed Cristiano’s departure. He scored 6 goals and distributed 9 assists in 2,370 minutes, worsening his 2017-18 records, 11 goals and 6 passes.

That led him to a summer of introspection, in which he resigned from the U21 European Championship even though he was aware that he was risking losing an option to be called up for the Tokyo Games, and worked hard on vacation to show up to the max in the preseason. In it, in full tour, a very serious knee injury destroyed all his plans and put his physique and mind to the test.

From that setback he recovered very well over eight months, returning in June, after the stoppage due to the coronavirus, with sensations and more than remarkable statistics: 3 targets and 1 assist in 363 minutes. For now, Asensio will be out in Sunday’s duel with Real Sociedad (9:00 p.m., Movistar LaLiga), after having suffered an edema in the knee operated in 2019 in the concentration with the National Team. But, with gallons, he will be back soon. He always does.