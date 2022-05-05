The president of Reggina, Luca Gallo, was arrested and placed under house arrest. The hypothesized offenses are self-laundering and failure to pay taxes. The financiers also carried out a preventive seizure decree of over 11 million euros and the shares of 17 companies. The measures, carried out by the Guardia di Finanza, were issued by the magistrate of the court of Rome at the request of the prosecutor, to prevent the repetition of the crimes. The investigations concerned the financial flows between the numerous companies headed by Gallo, whose core business is the supply of personnel to third-party companies, from catering to hotel services, from cleaning to logistics and porterage.