The president of Reggina, Luca Gallo, was arrested and placed under house arrest. The hypothesized offenses are self-laundering and failure to pay taxes. The financiers also carried out a preventive seizure decree of over 11 million euros and the shares of 17 companies. The measures, carried out by the Guardia di Finanza, were issued by the magistrate of the court of Rome at the request of the prosecutor, to prevent the repetition of the crimes. The investigations concerned the financial flows between the numerous companies headed by Gallo, whose core business is the supply of personnel to third-party companies, from catering to hotel services, from cleaning to logistics and porterage.
Overall, the companies covered by the seizure employ over 1,700 employees. The measures originate from previous investigations by the Guardia di Finanza and from activities carried out in synergy with the National Labor Inspectorate in relation to companies attributable to Gallo. Gallo himself had already received in 2021 a preventive seizure decree of assets for almost 7 million euros. The investigations revealed serious indications of a systematic “re-use” of sums resulting from the omitted payment of VAT to acquire control and management of Reggina Calcio. To ensure immediate management of the companies, a judicial administrator was appointed by the judge for preliminary investigations.
