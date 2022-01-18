Atlanta comeback in the final thanks to Danilo and turns off Milwaukee. Dallas, Doncic makes a difference against Oklahoma City. Miami finds Adebayo and beats the Raptors

Simone Sandri & commat; SimoneSandri



Atlanta changes gears in the final stage and overtakes the reigning champions, Phoenix passes to Sa Antonio thanks to a super Booker (48 points) while Miami has the better of Toronto.

Atlanta Hawks-Milwaukee Bucks 121-114

The Hawks (18-25) finally produce a performance of applause, recover a deficit of 11 points nine minutes from the siren and manage to place the comeback, overtaking the reigning champions. Young (30 points and 11 assists) and Gallinari accelerate in the final fraction with the blue, who signs nine of his 16 points in the last quarter, which brings the home team back in front with a triple at 4’37 ” from end of the match. The Bucks (27-19) go out in the final, Atlanta so finds success after 10 consecutive defeats within the friendly walls.

Atlanta:GALLINARI 16 (3/3, 1/2, 7/8 tl), Young 30 (5/11, 2/6, 14/14 tl), Hunter, Collins 16. Rebounds: Collins 12. Assists: Young 11.

Milwaukee:Middleton 34 (7/13, 4/9, 8/8 tl), Antetokounmpo 27, Connaughton 14. Rebounds: Portis 13. Assist: Antetokounmpo 6.

San Antonio Spurs-Phoenix Suns 107-121

The best Booker of the season will take care of leading the Suns (34-9) to success in San Antonio. The team with the best record of the NBA struggles for three quarters of the match but in the final fraction dominates far and wide, then going on to win easily. The defense of the Spurs (16-28) fails to find answers to an absolutely irrepressible Booker who in the end signs 48 points, his highest of the season. Good performance by Poeltl: 23 points and 14 rebounds.

San Antonio:Poeltl 23 (9/12, 5/7 tl), Murray 18, McDermott 15. Rebounds: Poeltl 14. Assist: White 7.

Phoenix:Booker 48 (13/20, 5/13, 7/8 tl), Biyombo 17, Paul 15. Rebounds: Biyombo 14. Assist: Paul 12.

Dallas Mavericks-Oklahoma City Thunder 104-102

Ninth success in the last 10 races for the Mavericks (25-19) who, despite ups and downs, manage to get the better of the Thunder (14-29). The usual Doncic takes care of making the difference by putting his third triple double (20 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists) on the scoresheet in the last five games. The excellent performance of Gilgeous-Alexander is not enough for the visiting team, who scores 34 points.

Dallas:Doncic 20 (4/11, 0/6, 12/14 tl), Finney-Smith 17, Brunson 14. Rebounds: Doncic 11. Assist: Doncic 12.

Oklahoma City:Gilgeous-Alexander 34 (10/14, 1/4, 11/12 tl), Dort 18, Giddey 10. Rebounds: Dort 7. Assists: Giddey, Gilgeous-Alexander 5.

Miami Heat-Toronto Raptors 104-99

The Heat (28-16) find Adebayo (14 points and 9 rebounds), out in the last month and a half and knock out the Raptors (21-20). Herro’s usual contribution from the bench (23 points) is decisive for the Florida team which thus finds its fifth success in the last six games. Triple double, however, for Butler (19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists).

You love me:Herro 23 (7/13, 1/3, 6/6 tl), Butler 19, Vincent 15. Rebounds: Butler 10. Assists: Butler 10.

Toronto:Boucher 23 (5/9, 2/4, 7/9 tl), VanVleet 22, Siakam 18. Rebounds: Achiuwa 15. Assist: Siakam 10.

Orlando Magic-Portland Trail Blazers 88-98

Good news for the Blazers (18-25) who move to Orlando also thanks to McCollum’s 16 points on their return after 17 absent games. Nurkic makes a big voice under the basket and dominates the Magic frontline (8-37), finishing in the end with 21 points and 22 rebounds.

Orlando:F. Wagner 14 (7/13, 0/5), M. Wagner 14, Harris 10. Rebounds: Bamba, Antony 9. Assist: Anthony 6.

Portland: Nurkic 21 (10/18, 0/3, 1/2 tl), McCollum 16, McLemore 14. Rebounds: Nurkic 22. Assist: Simons 7.