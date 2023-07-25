Gallipoli, bikini-clad tourists on the seafront: There is controversy over the ban. Video

Tourists on bicycles with sarongs and bikinis on the Gallipoli seafront, despite the municipal ordinance for the protection of urban decorum. This is what was reported by theformer mayor Of Gallipoli, Flavio Fasanowhich he posted on his Facebook page on video of the two tourists passing through one of the most popular places in Gallipoli near the road that leads to the shores.

WATCH THE VIDEO

The current minority city councilor calls the mayor, Stefano Minerva, into question on the alleged absence of checks for compliance with the ordinance, which provides for fines of up to 150 euros for those who do not comply with the rules laid down on the subject of urban decorum.

