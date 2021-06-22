The 60 million contract in three years was more attractive, his critics said, also because the Hawks had only won 20 games in 2019-20. Instead he was right. Atlanta took him as far as ever in his career in the playoffs, up to a conference final that only Marco Belinelli had tasted in the history of the Italian NBAs. Gallo arrives as a leader: he will not be the best player of these young and cheeky Hawks (a role that Danilo himself reserves for the unleashed Trae Young), but he is the veteran who gives tranquility to the whole group, the one to which coach Nate McMillan secrets of Atlanta, which has blossomed since he took it in hand at the beginning of March) asks both to help his teammates to grow by making available his experience and to give the maximum contribution when he gets off the bench. The reserve role was one of the doubts of Gallo himself at the beginning of his adventure with the Hawks: he was used to being the reference point, he adapted perfectly in the role of mentor. Young Hawks rely on him, on his advice, on his experience. And Gallo is happy to put it at their disposal, preferring advice to a basket, a scramble during a timeout to a dunk.