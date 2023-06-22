A truly cursed season ends in the most mocking way for Danilo Gallinari. The Celtics, in fact, closed a three-way trade with the Wizards and Grizzlies: Kristaps Porzingis goes to Boston, Marcus Smart to Memphis, Tyus Jones to Washington together with Gallo and Mike Muscala. The adventure in the Celtics shirt for the blue therefore ends without having played even a minute with the club he was rooting for since he was a child. Arriving in Boston as a free agent in July 2023, he seemed the ideal step to make the frontline of a team that reached the Finals make the leap in quality, but the devastating injury suffered in the national team soon changed all perspectives. Danilo Gallinari therefore had to arm himself with patience to overcome all the phases of re-education and just when the light at the end of the tunnel seemed close, with Gallo practically recovered and ready for an offseason capable of catapulting him to the starting lineup of the next one in the best possible way season, the Boston management was attracted by the possibility of getting Porzingis from Washington, thus sacrificing the blue basketball player. Gallinari, having recovered from the disappointment of not being able to contribute to the Celtics, will leave Washington even if his future becomes an unknown factor for the franchise in the capital, which is clearly undergoing reconstruction. With his last year of contract worth 6.8 million, Gallo appears to be a buyout candidate, perhaps immediately to become a full-fledged free agent, but more likely during the current season after the Wizards will try to sound out the potential return for one of your trades. It certainly seems difficult to think that Gallinari will close the next championship in a Wizards shirt and the idea of ​​seeing him with a contender in the second half of the season cannot be ruled out. Speeches still premature, however, now, waiting for the officialization of the trade, the regret remains for not even being able to debut with the Celtics shirt.