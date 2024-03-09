The hospital Galliera has a new director of Health Professions: è Elisa Orsiniborn in Turin, but with experience also in Liguria, the latest at Local health authority 1 of Imperia where she stood out for her organizational and staff management skills. In the past you worked at the Amedeo di Savoia hospital in Turin and at the Città della Salute. She won the competition announced by the Duchess of Carignano to replace Isabella Cevascoappointed socio-health director at ASL 3. In second place and third place were two interns, Giacomo Robello and Antonio Fiorenza. Orsini will sign a three-year contract and will take office in the next few weeks, in agreement with the general manager Francesco Quaglia. Regarding Galliera, a new board member has been appointed in place of Domenico Crupi who had entered into a collision course with the top management and resigned, as he had already done on the Gaslini board of directors. Previously he had led the Casa Sollievo della Sofferenza hospital for nine years before being replaced. The new councilor is Giuseppe Giusti, an old acquaintance of the Ligurian healthcare system for having led the Genoese ASL 3 about twenty years ago and then some private structures. The president of the board of directors is the archbishop of Genoa Marco Tasca and the deputy is Giuseppe Zampini.

Genoese local health authority, Ricci at the helm of the mental health department

Changing of the guard at the helm of Mental Health Local health authority 3 of Genoa. Luigi Rocco Pucci is the new director of the Department of Mental Health and Addictions: he was appointed by the director general Luigi Bottaro and takes the place of Lucio Ghio who had reached the end of his mandate and returns to lead District 11 and the SPDC of the Galliera hospital. Other important appointments are expected in the coming weeks.