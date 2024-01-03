Genoa – At the entrance to the emergency room of the Galliera hospital, the Christmas tree has, instead of decorations, a long – still dramatically too long involved – list of red cards. There are names written on it. And of ages. Like Rossella, 65 years old. Martina, 34. Antonella, 48. Wilma, 73. Next to it, a pair of ballerinas. Red, too. Red, the color of blood. Because Rossella, Martina, Antonella, Wilma are just some of the victims of femicide in Italy in the year we have just left behind. Women who have suffered violence, to the point of being extinguished at the hands of a man.

A luminous tree, a symbol: that of the work of the Galliera hospital, every day, to combat physical, psychological and economic violence against women. On a path that today takes a decisive step forward. With active research, in blood tests of those who have suffered sexual violence of gamma-hydroxybutyric acid (GHB) and other so-called “date rape drugs”.

The pilot project, launched for the first time throughout Italy in Genoa, close to Christmas, has come to life at the table convened by the prefect Cinzia Teresa Torraco and in the work of fourteen local entities. With the application, concrete. And a first case, right at the Galliera hospital. Because the emergency room led by professor Paolo Cremonesi has implemented the search for the possible presence of rape drugs in the blood of the 26-year-old girl from Sampierdarena, who filed a complaint against her partner, explaining that she had been segregated at home, beaten and raped.

«Those who have suffered the administration of certain substances have amnesia, a memory lapse of the previous 6, 8 hours – explains Professor Paolo Cremonesi, director of the emergency room of the Galliera hospital – now, for the first time, we are going to look for them ». The blood samples are sent for analysis to the Colletta in Arenzano. How does it work, concretely? Galliera already established it 12 years ago a specific path for women victims of violence, with the daily presence of a dedicated psychologist. «In the case of a white, green or blue code, the woman first speaks to the psychologist – explains head physician Cremonesi – In the face of more serious situations, such as orange or red codes, the emergency room doctor is immediately taken in charge and the with the psychologist is next. For cases of suspected violence with rape drugs, to speed up the timing, tests are carried out immediately.” The suspected cases, in the past months, have mainly concerned young people coming from discos or, in any case, from evenings with peers.

Violence has impressive numbers: the 2023 data, in Galliera alone, exceed 320 cases. Almost one a day. And they are only a part: because for every declared case there are 3 that remain submerged. «Domestic violence is practiced above all by husbands and partners – says psychologist Elena Cazzulo – For situations, however, suspected induced administration of hypno-inducing substances, cases mainly concern young people. A terrifying sensation, which adds to the already disturbing sense of vulnerability for what they have suffered.” Alongside the psychologist and treatment, all the steps for the woman's safety are activated, including a safe place to sleep (in shelter homes and, in case of lack of places, while waiting, in the hospital itself). It is a very difficult fight: «In 2022 the Ministry registered 70 new psychoactive substances in circulation. Of these, 29 have never been identified in Italy” comments Cremonesi.

A new battle that adds to the daily one: only yesterday, at Galliera, the anti-violence program was activated for two new cases. For 12 years, among those who arrive at Galliera, the skin of the victims tells of wounds, cigarette burns, bruises, scars on the body and soul. When there's nothing worse, even. Now, we also go in search of what cancels will and memories. It will be the first database in Italy. And one more piece to ensure that that tree, sooner or later, no longer has names and ages written on blood-red tickets.