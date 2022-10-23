Particular signs, none. Not a banner, or a choir, nothing. The San Siro audience looks ahead, the curve has only thought about singing all the time, but the link between Silvio Berlusconi, Adriano Galliani, Ariedo Braida and Milan is indissoluble and what had to be seen was seen inside the stadium , in those rooms so long frequented by the trio that marked a Rossoneri era. So what someone called the derby of the heart ended with a dinner at the Meazza based on risotto alla monzese, guests of honor obviously the former managers. There was no Berlusconi, who until the end tried to free himself with his partner Marta Fascina from political commitments, but had to give up the premiere of his Serie A Monza in Milan. There were Galliani with his children, his partner and grandchildren and there was Braida, because Milan has renewed and will be renewed, but certain feelings, to quote the former CEO himself, do not end. “It will be hard to go to the right locker room”, said Galliani on the eve of a particular match, especially for him, who started from Monza. He found the way, but he was moved. He greeted Pioli in the corridor, then entered the Monza room, but afterwards he wanted to greet all the AC Milan fans who came out of theirs. A corridor full of memories. “I never thought I’d come to these rooms as a guest.” He also crossed paths with Maldini and Gazidis, then sat in the stands. The show, defeat aside, was not bad. Monza, followed by 2100 fans, played the part of him: it is difficult to imagine a Galliani who was too embittered.