The CEO of Monza after the Roma coach’s irony towards Palladino at the end of the match won by the Giallorossi at the Olimpico
The duel between Roma and Monza, or rather, between José Mourinho and Monza, seems to have no end. After the Chiffi case last season, which was followed by vitriolic statements from the Giallorossi coach (later disqualified) and harsh comments from Palladino on the Roma bench, there were the Portuguese’s poisonous words on the eve of Sunday’s match at the Olimpico ( “I won’t stoop to his level”) and that provocation at the end of the match in which the Special One, addressing the Monza coach, makes the “speak” and “cry” gesture, sanctioned by the referee with a new red card.
ancient friendships
—
Now the CEO of the Brianza club Adriano Galliani is speaking on this last issue. “Mourinho’s gesture? He is an old friend, I don’t want to break the friendship…”. A joke, perhaps, but one that still says a lot about his thoughts. Galliani, at the entrance to the Lega Serie A assembly, then added: “Monza played very well. I am proud of the team I saw at the Olimpico”.
#Galliani #Mourinhos #gesture #quiet #dont #break #friendship..