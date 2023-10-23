The duel between Roma and Monza, or rather, between José Mourinho and Monza, seems to have no end. After the Chiffi case last season, which was followed by vitriolic statements from the Giallorossi coach (later disqualified) and harsh comments from Palladino on the Roma bench, there were the Portuguese’s poisonous words on the eve of Sunday’s match at the Olimpico ( “I won’t stoop to his level”) and that provocation at the end of the match in which the Special One, addressing the Monza coach, makes the “speak” and “cry” gesture, sanctioned by the referee with a new red card.