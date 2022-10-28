Assago ambush, the former football player Tarantino disarmed the attacker

Luis Fernando was 47 years old Ruggierithe man of Bolivian origin died after being stabbed in the mall Milan Flowers of Assago by a 46-year-old Italian, who entered alone a few minutes earlier in the supermarket. The victim, an employee of Carrefour, died while being transported to the hospital. The five more people attacked are four customers and another employee. It was the former footballer Massimo Tarantino to disarm the man who stabbed several people shopping in the Carrefour in Assago, killing a cashier and injuring four others (including the Monza player Pablo Mari). The former player of Bologna, Inter and Napoli, to the microphones of Fanpage.it said: “I didn’t do anything, I am not a hero“.

“He had the baby in shopping cartthe wife next to him and did not notice anything, he told me he felt like a very strong cramp in his back, which was the knife of this person here “, says Galliani outside the Niguarda after talking with the player. Marì, after having suffered the blow, remained self conscious and saw the aggressor hurt in the throat another person. The 29-year-old also has gods cuts on the mouth, but he would not have sustained any internal organ injuries. “He is lucid, it is not in danger but it is something that has upset everyone, the team wanted to come here but obviously it is not possible », continued Galliani. Marì was then rescued and transported to the Niguarda hospital. The CEO said upset for what happened: «When they called me I did not believe it and even now I have no words. “

