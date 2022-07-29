We went to the vice president’s house and to Monza on his birthday, to celebrate the exciting season of his three great sporting loves: Milan, Olimpia basketball and the club from Brianza
If there was an Oscar for the fan, Adriano Galliani would have a house full of statuettes. Today he is celebrating 78 years and if he looked behind him he would see a life of sport and for sport, a gallery of champions who are part of his virtual family.
#Galliani #happiest #fan #world #cried #promotion #Monza #Serie
Leave a Reply