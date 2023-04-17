“I didn’t sleep much, I watched Caldirola’s goal so many times…”. Adriano Galliani, the day after the victory at San Siro against Inter, is still excited. He filters this sentiment through the phone, no need to sift through his words. “Emotion, yes. All this would not be possible without Silvio Berlusconi”. Monza’s victory against Inter is another pearl of a season that is leading the Brianza club towards safety. With Raffaele Palladino (who turns 39 today) on the bench, Monza only got 10 points against Inter and Juve, with away wins at the Turin Stadium and at the Nerazzurri Meazza.