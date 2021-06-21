Galli: “State of emergency must be maintained. Masks? Stupid to fight for freedom “

With summer upon us and the decrease in cases from Covid-19, the government is reflecting on the extension of the state of emergency and on the obligation to wear masks outdoors. According to Massimo Galli, infectious disease specialist at the Sacco Hospital in Milan, caution is still needed on both fronts. Maintaining the state of emergency is important because “we have not yet resolved the emergency,” he said during his speech on the Agorà TV program.

A debate, according to Galli, “absolutely of an electoral order”. “In a country where each Region and each Autonomous Province does a little what it likes from the point of view of organizational indications, maintain a condition in which there is theoretically a greater ability to control urgent and emergency interventions by part of the government, all in all it is reassuring and necessary ”, added the expert.

For Galli, even wearing a mask in crowded situations, indoors and outdoors, is still necessary. “It is still to be kept, especially by those who are not vaccinated, in order not to get infected right now and contribute in a situation of low endemic to a further spread of the virus and to the circulation of some variants. And then there are fragile people, even if vaccinated, for whom we do not know in the vast majority of cases whether the vaccine has ‘taken’ or not. And there is no need to suggest it to them, because they keep the mask, except for a little unconscious. It is better that they wear it in certain situations, I would say in the end as much as possible ”, he stressed.