Galli: “State of emergency must be maintained. Masks? Stupid to fight for freedom “
With summer upon us and the decrease in cases from Covid-19, the government is reflecting on the extension of the state of emergency and on the obligation to wear masks outdoors. According to Massimo Galli, infectious disease specialist at the Sacco Hospital in Milan, caution is still needed on both fronts. Maintaining the state of emergency is important because “we have not yet resolved the emergency,” he said during his speech on the Agorà TV program.
A debate, according to Galli, “absolutely of an electoral order”. “In a country where each Region and each Autonomous Province does a little what it likes from the point of view of organizational indications, maintain a condition in which there is theoretically a greater ability to control urgent and emergency interventions by part of the government, all in all it is reassuring and necessary ”, added the expert.
For Galli, even wearing a mask in crowded situations, indoors and outdoors, is still necessary. “It is still to be kept, especially by those who are not vaccinated, in order not to get infected right now and contribute in a situation of low endemic to a further spread of the virus and to the circulation of some variants. And then there are fragile people, even if vaccinated, for whom we do not know in the vast majority of cases whether the vaccine has ‘taken’ or not. And there is no need to suggest it to them, because they keep the mask, except for a little unconscious. It is better that they wear it in certain situations, I would say in the end as much as possible ”, he stressed.
“Fortunately, the Italians, especially those at risk, have been able to protect themselves. I hope they will continue to do so despite the politics ”, added Galli, answering a question about the battle that Salvini or Meloni carry on to“ restore freedom to the Italians ”. “The result of these operations ends up suggesting that the mask is no longer needed and it is not true. Having to discuss whether or not the mask is mandatory, I find it hard not to see it as instrumental to small political advantages ”, he observed.
“It is a speech of marginal importance. I hope that the CTS and the Government continue to propose and suggest the usefulness of this tool in the circumstances in which it is still necessary. And let me tell the individuals: do as you have done so far, and you have been very good: do not consider the mask as a gag, consider it as a protection ”, concluded the infectious disease specialist.
