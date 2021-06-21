“It seems that a battle for freedom has to be fought over this story of the mask, which in these terms is a stupid battle. I find that discussing masks in this way is simply stupid. Strong term, but it fits. The mask is a tool, and as such it must be used, conceived, interpreted. It has been damn useful to us, like it or not, it has been fundamental for a long time. Its necessity has different characteristics at the moment, but discussing it as if we wanted to demonize it is among the stupid and the irresponsible “. These are the words of the director of the Department of Infectious Diseases of the Sacco hospital in Milan, Massimo Galli, today at ‘Agorà’ on Rai 3.





“The mask, in my opinion, is to be kept in crowded situations both indoors and outdoors – said Galli – And it is still to be kept especially by those who are not vaccinated, in order not to get infected right now and contribute to a situation of low endemic to a further spread of the virus and the circulation of some variant And then there are fragile people, even if vaccinated, for whom we do not know in the vast majority of cases whether the vaccine has ‘taken’ or not. And there is no need to suggest it to them, because they keep the mask, except for a few unconscious ones. It is better that they wear it in certain situations, I would say in the end as much as possible “.

The infectious disease specialist, answering a question about the battle conducted in particular by the Lega and Salvini over masks and denied freedom, observed that “luckily the Italians, especially those at risk, have been able to protect themselves”. “I hope they will continue to do so despite the policy – he added – The result of these operations ends up suggesting that the mask is no longer needed and it is not true. Having to discuss whether or not the mask is mandatory, I struggle not to see it as instrumental to children. political advantages. It is a matter of marginal importance I hope that the CTS and the Government will continue to propose and suggest the usefulness of this tool in the circumstances in which it is still necessary. up to now, and you have been very good: do not consider the mask as a gag, consider it as a protection “.

“If I have to answer frankly and directly, I fear that the Delta variant” in Italy “is not being followed enough, even if it is being followed” and for now it seems that “the identified outbreaks” are “few and limited”, Galli continued adding: “The fact is that certainly this is a variant with a diffusion capacity higher than that of the so-called English variant, so much so that it has supplanted it both in India and in Great Britain. It is equally evident that, fortunately, for the large mass of vaccinated we have, the effects of this variant are certainly less deleterious than those we would have if we did not have the vaccinated “.

Although, on this point, Galli cites some data “for comparison only: on June 19 evening we had 46 million doses of” anti-Covid vaccine “given in Italy against 73.7 million in the United Kingdom, and 15.7 million of completely vaccinated against 31 million in the United Kingdom. With this type of situation, of course, some caution must still be considered “, warns the infectious specialist, referring in particular to the mask:” An individual caution that I – he insists – allow myself to advise those who are not vaccinated or, being vaccinated, fall into the so-called fragile categories “.