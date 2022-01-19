Clash on TV between Professor Massimo Galli and Augusta Montaruli, deputy of the Brothers of Italy, on the topic of covid and school. In Agorà, Galli reiterates his rejection for the choice to reopen the schools in the midst of the new wave of infections. “We must find the balance between the right to education and the right to health. We must seek the balance at 360 degrees”, says Montaruli, replying to Galli in a debate characterized by rising tones. “You have a 15 degree point of view, you are only interested in the immediate political side. You still don’t understand that this is not about being the champion of Dad, this is about talking about 15 days in the peak of the new wave. From two years you don’t understand what’s happening “, says Galli.