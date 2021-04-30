D.he Gallery Weekend was invented once to show the added value of curated exhibitions compared to what is offered in the exhibition booth. In the pandemic, however, it is now increasingly important to generate online sales, because the Berlin format cannot count on international customers in the seventeenth edition. This is why gallery owners have to get used to briefly and eloquently leading their clientele through the exhibitions in Zoom conferences and webinars. Hannes Schmidt, for example, as the owner of the one-man business Schiefe Zahn, was present at the gallery weekend for the first time, in an introduction on his computer about his show with the artist Richard Sides, “The Matrix”.

The question of whether the world community is already trapped in a great delusion of consciousness, if not a digital conspiracy, is dealt with by the youngest Ars viva award winner using entirely analogue means such as historical collages from the magazine “Der Spiegel” or a robot made from pizza boxes crawling up a wall – all of this can be shown on the screen. The claustrophobic impression of the show in a confined space can only be experienced on site (until June 5th; prices 1,500 to 8,000 euros).

Fortunately, the nationwide “emergency brake” for the Gallery Weekend is not an emergency stop. According to the “Klick & Meet” principle, the galleries are accessible after registration, but only with a negative Corona test result. All forty-nine participants hope, however, that they will soon be able to reopen their fully equipped exhibitions with a duration of at least six weeks under more normal circumstances; Until further notice, the Gallery Weekend is on sight and thus confirms how emphatically it is sticking to its established spring date in a globally contested agenda. It had to be sacrificed to the pandemic in 2020 and moved to September.









After the first impression, the successful format is very respectable under the difficult conditions: Participants and exhibitions present themselves in an online journal. The virtual tours for collectors are well frequented; During this weekend, numerous free online tours are also offered to the public and can be visited on the Gallery Weekend homepage. As stimulating and entertaining as the “live tours” may be, above all they make you want to visit the site. At Efremidis, Matthis Altmann dips the rooms in neon green and dedicates himself to the co-working space as a symbol of an uprooted work mentality, whose contradictions he combines with a sarcastic spirit in highly polished objects: the desire for self-optimization under the pressure of being available at all times.

That Post-Internet-Art, which offered an impressive forum at the ninth Berlin Biennale 2016, appears in the show of the artist, who was born in Munich in 1987, with a hint of sentimental and nostalgic again, the resistance of writing on the walls such as “We won’t work “Not really determined, but smart (until June 12, 8,500 to 16,500 euros).

When viewing exhibitions online, the canonized artists may have a little easier time. Their signatures have been introduced and no longer have to be explained verbatim, which applies to the drawings by George Condo at Sprüth Magers: After all, there is steady collector interest in his “Linear Expression” selection of cubist nudes (they cost $ 200,000 each); In addition, the gallery has set up a shop window that Robert Elfgen can now inaugurate with painted landscapes and mythical creatures.

Some galleries are reacting thematically to the pandemic and its social restrictions, such as Esther Schipper with the group show “L’Invitation au voyage”, which tells of traveling far away or into one’s own inner life. The theme is set in an associative breadth and provides the occasion for a museum-like appearance by thirteen female painters. The interiors by Almut Heise are worth seeing: What the artist, born in 1944, painted around 1970 is idiosyncratic German Pop and so far more familiar to connoisseurs of what should change. Your work will cost 60,000 to 120,000 euros (until June 27).

A visit to Galerie Crone is definitely worthwhile with the appearance of Ashley Hans Scheirl, an artist persona who was born in Salzburg in 1956 and who made a prominent appearance at the Documenta in 2017. Scheirl brings the apparently violent internal arguments, fights, and dramas over one’s own gender identity to canvas and photo wallpaper in a boisterous and voluptuous formal language. The processes that her works go through between painting and photography are only revealed when they are in close contact. For decades, the professor for “Contextual Painting” at the Academy of Fine Arts in Vienna has artistically reflected on her frequently changing first-person designs. But only now does the time seem ripe for her life theme to be properly perceived in art and society. In 2022 Scheirl and her partner Jakob Lena Knebl will be represented in the Austrian pavilion at the Venice Biennale (until June 18; prices 1700 to 38,000 euros).

Gallery Weekend, open on May 1st and 2nd, 12pm to 7pm. www.gallery-weekend.de