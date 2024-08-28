Ciudad Juarez.- A vigil for the “Independence of the Judiciary” is being held tonight by employees who are on strike for the reform.

Dressed in black, around a hundred people gathered outside the building that was closed exactly a week ago as part of the start of a work stoppage that is still ongoing.

The movement was joined by workers from the State Judicial Branch who came with banners in solidarity with their colleagues.

Initially, slogans such as “If Mexico is informed, the reform will not pass” and “Mexico wakes up, we are your defense” were launched.

Afterwards, candles were placed on the steps at the entrance to the building, where a procession will remain.