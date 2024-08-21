Mexico City.- In response to the statement by Mexico City prosecutor Ulises Lara regarding the alleged illegality of Javier Corral’s arrest because the Chihuahua Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office is not included in the collaboration agreement signed by the Attorney General’s Office, the Military Attorney General’s Office and the Attorney General’s Offices of the states, the Chihuahua Anti-Corruption Prosecutor, Abelardo Valenzuela, showed the agreement signed on January 18, 2023.

In the document signed by Luis Abelardo Valenzuela Holguín, Anti-Corruption Prosecutor of the State of Chihuahua, Gabriel Armando Ruíz Gámez, Deputy Prosecutor for Investigation and Prosecution, and Diego Alejandro Cárdenas Luján, Legal Director and Director of Asset Forfeiture, it is stressed that: “the spirit of the legislator when he established the inter-institutional collaboration agreements was so that there would be no borders or barriers between prosecutors’ offices when it comes to the administration of justice, and even more so when it comes to crimes due to acts of corruption.”

Valenzuela Holguín also said that less than fifteen days ago a successful operation was carried out in the Mexico City Prosecutor’s Office in which a businessman who falsified documents to win a contract in the last five years for more than 41 million pesos was jointly arrested.

He added that there is a record of all the actions carried out by Gema Chávez when she was head of the FACH and in collaboration with Mexico City, including when the persecution of the current head of the executive branch took place.

For all these reasons, he pointed out that “it is unheard of and inexplicable that now in this proceeding by court order the person in charge of the Mexico City prosecutor’s office says this.”