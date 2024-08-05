Juarez City.- Five days after the arrival of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and his successor Claudia Sheinbaum Pardo to inaugurate the Regional General Hospital No. 2 of the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS) in Ciudad Juárez, work continues outside the complex, with last-minute construction progress.

Although the president had announced that construction would be completed in July, the project remains incomplete one month before that date.

On Vicente Guerrero Avenue, a team is seen working to remove weeds from the sidewalks, while others are busy finishing the accesses to the parking lot and building new walls for the hospital.

In addition, debris is being collected and some security booths are being erected on the perimeter, actions that show that the work is not only recent, but is also being carried out under pressure.

Meanwhile, employees of the company Transportes Castores have begun to bring medical equipment into the hospital, which adds another layer of urgency to the project.

The site is under the responsibility of members of the National Guard, who are guarding the area while the works are being carried out.