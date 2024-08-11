Armando Guerrero and his three coworkers, as well as the other five victims of “Black Thursday,” were remembered this afternoon at a Catholic religious celebration in the María Madre de la Iglesia parish.

The event was organized by Armando’s mother and father, who asked El Diario to protect their identities and reserved statements about what has happened since August 11, 2022.

The Mass was presided over by the parish priest José Ríos, who said in the introduction to the celebration that it was not only a matter of reiterating this afternoon the request for the eternal rest of the victims, but also of not getting used to what he called “the irrational violence” in which this city lives.

A phenomenon, he added, that is experienced throughout the country, and for which the community must become a builder of peace within the family and in the community.

The priest said that “it seems that we see violence as something foreign to us, that we are getting used to it,” but “violence does not know what God wants,” so he recalled words from the Bible to call for compassion, love for one’s neighbor and tranquility.

During the mass, a framed photograph of Armando remained on an easel covered with a white tablecloth, and to one side a table with photographs of other deceased members of the community with a place setting with the image of the Virgin of Guadalupe in the center.