In the early 1960s, the best Dutch poem ever written about a door was published. J. Bernlef then wrote ‘Door’. It goes like this: “Push / Pull”. Some time later he wrote a sequel, ‘Deur 2’: „Pull / Push”. To end the series with ‘Door 3’: “Watch out on Steps / Be on Opstapje”.

It seems a truth like a cow over a door, until you get to the panels In Orbit or Hinter dem Platz of Kevin Bauer. Wooden plates together form a kind of doors in his objects with hinges that work against each other. One has a hinge on both the right and left, the other one on the side and at the bottom. You can never open a door like that, so you get an eye for the door instead of what’s behind it.

The exhibition by Kevin Bauer (1987) in the Bart gallery is called ‘Without the Promise of Success’, a witty collection of works that not only gives no guarantees for success, but in fact reflects on a kind of tragic failure. The art itself anticipates what the title warns about, namely the flop, but in cheerful, almost pastel-like colours. It’s like walking through a store where things are for sale that are probably useful for something, but also not. The useless objects on wood are decorated by door handles, hinges, central heating pipes – Bauer replaces the objects with 3D prints, cardboard, acrylic resin or steel. Together they form wall panels, in the visual language of the readymade. great is Memories #3where foam rubber stands under two rusted construction posts, as if foam rubber holds the world together.

Bauer actually plays with the idea of ​​design: beautifully designed objects that you can use. For example, are you looking at Sotto il DIS then you know for sure that what you see serves some purpose, it looks like an ingenious kind of lock on a panel, friendly in appearance and use, only the lock is next to the hinge. So there is nothing to use. That’s exactly why Kevin Bauer’s useless objects are a breath of fresh air.

Had Bernlef still lived, he would probably have come up with the poem ‘Deur 4’: „Ttrek / Pullen”.

Kevin Bauer: Without the Promise of Success. Up to 6/5 in Gallery Bart Amsterdam.

Radical-cute totems and brittle vessels of clay

Isa van Lier, Kami Creatures2021. Photo Isa van Lier

The kiln switches on at a temperature of up to 1,250 degrees Celsius and a few hours later, depending on the chosen clay and glaze, a shape emerges that is matt, rough and dull or brightly colored and shiny – round and with smooth edges. , or a whimsical, wobbly fluke.

Ceramic has many faces. In recent years, a new generation of artists in baked clay have found the ideal form of expression. Reason enough for the Amsterdam gallery Vriend van Bavink to put together an exhibition with art in ceramics in collaboration with artist Koos Buster – who as a self-proclaimed ‘minister of ceramic affairs’ is one of the driving forces behind the ceramic revival. Works by no fewer than fifteen different artists are on display, from a few decorative plates by Lucebert (1925-1994), to photos in ceramic frames by Jan Hoek and an eerily whimsical black pinball machine by Tim Breukers to the work of recently graduated ceramists such as Sun Woo. Jung (who makes attractive-looking deconstructions of, for example, an office chair) and Isa van Lier.

A highlight are the huge container ships that Tilmann Meyer Faje makes. They stand on wooden tables in the middle of the room, visibly constructed from loose pieces of baked clay in soft earth tones. Meyer Faje uses a technique in which his clay still appears malleable after it has been fired, when in reality it is already rock hard. With it he creates a kind of brittle in-between.

The high-tech subject, the invisible global logistics on which we depend, is in beautiful contrast to the radically cute Kami Creatures by Isa van Lier in the same room. On pedestals are small mini-sculptures of something in which you could recognize, for example, a butterfly, a lounging fantasy figure, or a row of colorful satisfied peas in a blue green bean – endearing trinkets, which can also have a high emotional value as an inspired totem.

Smart is that everywhere in the gallery you will encounter the sockets, fire detectors, surveillance cameras and fire extinguishers made of ceramic, which are made by Koos Buster. These interventions mean that the exhibition, which also offers very varied work, nevertheless feels as a whole.

The Ministry of Ceramic Affairs. Until 28/5 at Gallery Vriend van Bavink, Amsterdam.

Sink into endless matter

Anthropogenic Mass 13 (Hangzhou), 2022.

A year and a half ago, the news came that for the first time there is more man-made matter on Earth than living matter. In other words, the weight of all man-made items is now greater than all living animals, plants, fungi and bacteria combined. Climate scientists sounded the alarm, but such statistics remain abstract and hard to imagine for most people: another doomsday scenario about how the world is slowly sinking into the abyss.

The German artist Michel Lamoller (1984) is averse to this climate fatigue and convincingly visualizes the excessive presence of our collective mass of matter in The Ravenstijn Gallery. The solo exhibition Anthropogenic Mass shows ten meticulously executed photo collages and one installation that follows the same principle on a large scale. Cutting up photos of millions of cities in Asia and layering them in endless layers creates dioramas of architectural elements. Balconies of rows of apartment buildings tumble over and through each other, while roofs have been cut open to show the same roof four more times. The many repetitions create a kaleidoscopic effect of urban forms.

In Anthropogenic Mass 6 (Osaka), a collage of almost two meters, you see apartment buildings, billboards and even laundry, but there is nothing alive to be seen. Lamoller shows the lavish human presence on earth without humans.

Photographer Andreas Gursky captures repetitive staging in a similar way, but with Lamoller the power is not so much in his subject as in the many perspectives contained in a single collage. The centimeter-deep accumulation of images creates beautiful, endless sightlines in which you can continue to sink, no matter how cold the material is.