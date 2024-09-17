Photographs of the bullet impacts that hit the Ómnibus de México bus known as Omex “Vip” where a woman was injured were leaked.

It was reported that the bus with at least 20 passengers was traveling along the aforementioned highway when it was caught in the crossfire between members of La Línea and Los Salgueiro, and at least 5 bullets hit the passenger truck.

One of the bullets hit a woman in the shoulder, leaving her with serious injuries and bleeding profusely.

Witnesses say that it was not until the gunmen drove away, shooting at each other for several kilometers, that they were able to treat the wounded woman, whose health status has not been reported.

The photographs show bullet holes in various parts of the bus, destroyed windows and traces of blood on the back.