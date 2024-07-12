Ciudad Juárez— The Public Security Secretariat (SSPE) and the State Attorney General’s Office (FGE) carried out a joint operation to rescue 22 people in a situation of mobility who were being held in a house on the streets of the Bellavista neighborhood in Ciudad Juárez, reported spokesman Jorge Armendáriz.

This intervention was the result of a search warrant issued as a result of investigations into criminal acts that occurred in the border city.

Agents from the Special Detective Group, the SWAT Special Force, the Public Prosecutor’s Office and the State Investigation Agency (AEI) were deployed to the home located in the aforementioned neighborhood.

Once the property was secured, 3 handguns, 4 magazines, 11 live cartridges, 21 cell phones and a black Jeep Grand Cherokee were seized inside.

Likewise, 22 people were protected for their transfer: 10 women and 12 men, who are originally from the following regions:

3 from the state of Oaxaca

6 from the state of Chiapas

1 from the state of Aguascalientes

1 from the state of Campeche

1 from the state of Coahuila

2 from Mexico City

2 from El Salvador

1 from Ecuador

1 from Guatemala

4 from Honduras

After determining responsibilities, the officers made the seized items available and transferred the citizens to a space where they will receive medical support, food and lodging.

These actions are an example of the coordination between state security institutions and the commitment to provide peace and tranquility to all.