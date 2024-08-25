Ciudad Juarez.- The 5 kilometer foot race “Juan Gabriel is Juárez” has a great participation this morning.

Authorities have closed vehicle access on 16 de Septiembre Avenue, from De las Américas Avenue to Ramón Corona Street, to provide security for athletes and citizens who will participate in the race, which was scheduled to start at 7:00 a.m.

The sporting event is part of the Municipal Government’s activities as part of the Juan Gabrielisimo 2024 program and this morning just over 2,500 people registered to run.

T-shirts were given to nearly two thousand participants, but they sold out due to high participation.

Dozens of municipal police officers and members of the General Coordination of Road Safety were deployed along 16 de Septiembre Avenue to ensure the development of the sporting event.

#Gallery #run #honor #Diva