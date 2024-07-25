Juarez City.- Pro-Palestinian groups on this border joined the worldwide protests against the visit of Benjamin Netanyahu, leader of the Zionist State of Israel, to the United States.

The group of protesters gathered outside the Museum of the Border Revolution to begin a march toward the Paso del Norte bridge.

There, they explained that demonstrations are taking place all over the world because Benjamin Netanyahu appeared before the United States Congress today to ask for more resources and to continue committing genocide.

Carrying banners and Palestinian and Israeli flags, they walked down Benito Juárez Avenue to the Paso del Norte bridge.

This time the action was peaceful, the international crossing was not closed and after a few minutes the protesters left.