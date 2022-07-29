Criptoart is the name of the exhibition of digital works organized by the UP Time Art Gallery at Morumbi Town Shopping, in São Paulo, until September 22nd.

Inspired by the first physical space entirely dedicated to NFT art, opened last year in New York, the exhibition is curated by Marisa Melo, founder of the gallery, in partnership with the businesswoman Bruna Dagostinho, CEO of Purple Block, a company specializing in education and placement of women in the blockchain universe. Admission is free and the works can be purchased using bitcoins or card.

(Note published in issue 1284 of Dinheiro Magazine)