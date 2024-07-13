Chihuahua.- The riders participating in the 29th Villista Cavalcade left the city of Chihuahua capital after the flag-raising ceremony led by the Secretary of Tourism, Edibray Gómez Gallegos, representing the governor.

The contingent of more than 250 riders who left Ciudad Juárez and passed through Villa Ahumada, gathered in the center of the capital to receive the flag from the representatives of the State Government.

This year marks the 101st anniversary of the death of General Francisco Villa, who is the driving force behind this celebration that welcomes riders from all over the country.

This civic event is sponsored by the State Government’s International Adventure Tourism Festival, which is responsible for feeding the participants and their horses during the days of the ride.

The total number of riders who will participate in the activity is still unknown, as more participants join in each municipality, as there is no cost and all they need is their horse.

In previous editions, an average of 5 to 6 thousand riders have gathered, crossing more than 600 kilometers through six municipalities of the state.

The coordinator of the parade, José Miguel Salcedo, received the flag from the secretary and led the party to Expogan where they will spend the night and leave early in the morning for Satevo where more riders will join the contingent.

The event was attended by the Mayor of Parral, César Alberto Peña, the Secretary of Rural Development, Mario Parada, among others.

Thus, for a moment, Venustiano Carranza Street was filled with horses of all breeds where riders and adelitas paraded, evoking the old Division of the North.