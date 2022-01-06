2019 was the black year of the Berlin gallery owner Michael Schultz: At that time, a forged painting by Gerhardt Richter appeared at Christie’s in New York, the original of which Schultz had once sold to an anonymous buyer – and which has since disappeared from the scene. Suspicion of fraud, from which no charge resulted, fell on the gallery owner, whose company had previously been noticed by business irregularities and was in financial difficulties. Insolvency proceedings finally sealed the fate of the Michael Schultz gallery in Mommsenstrasse in Charlottenburg.

The art dealer, born in Freudenstadt in the Black Forest in 1951, called the Michael Schultz gallery, which opened in 1986, and the schultz contemporary gallery, founded in 2005, his own, including big names such as Gerhard Richter, but also Andy Wahol, Sigmar Polke or Robert Rauschenberg and many others had more to show. Schultz, who studied theater and musicology, did important development work for the East German artists Norbert Bisky and Cornelia Schleime; he also promoted the new savages.

Celebrities and politicians like Wolfgang Joop and Gerhard Schröder came and went with him, he expanded and wanted to conquer Asia: In 2006 a branch opened in Seoul, in 2007 another one was added in Beijing, where he was the first to show Polke and Joseph Beuys in the city . Schultz was also active in Tel Aviv. Appreciated as a visiting professor and honorary citizen in South Korea, he worked with museums and biennials around the world and his gallery was regularly represented at major trade fairs in New York, Miami, Cologne, Vienna and Istanbul. But the impression of the bustling gave way to that of the windy, the soaring was followed by a crash from which Michael Schultz, as an art dealer, could no longer recover. As only recently became known, he died on December 28th.