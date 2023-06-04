Years of waiting will have been necessary (more than desirable: eight years late), four presidents of Government and five presidents of National Heritage to see the Royal Collections Gallery finished. Its official inauguration by the kings Felipe and Letizia is initially scheduled for June 28, although the announcement of the electoral advance by the Prime Minister, Pedro Sánchez, could change the date.

The immense container of 40,000 square meters of granite, concrete, glass and oak designed by the architects Emilio Tuñón and Luis Moreno Mansilla next to the Royal Palace of Madrid, between the Campo del Moro, the Almudena Cathedral and the Plaza de la Armería, it will house the treasures of more than 500 years of art collected by the kings of Spain and the history they led. The Gallery houses around 700 pieces from the Royal National Heritage Sites (Palacio Real, El Escorial, Aranjuez, La Granja, Descalzas Reales and many more). From the Catholic Monarchs to Alfonso XIII, this is a timeline of the Spanish absolute monarchs in their role as investors and patrons of the best artists and craftsmen. Painting, sculpture, carriages, tapestries, jewellery, weapons, armor, decorative arts… Never has this legacy of the past been exposed like this, brought together as a whole and in a building of the future.

space A multi-award-winning white concrete and granite building on the edge of Madrid’s Cornisa

Designed by Emilio Tuñón and Luis M. Mansilla (died in 2012), this building, built between 2006 and 2015 on the hillside on which the Royal Palace and the Almudena Cathedral sit, has won a dozen architecture awards, including , the prestigious FAD and American Architecture Prize. “It masterfully resolves a timeless and sober architecture, with a precise and exciting invoice”, said the jury of the first one.

Two of the most important people responsible for the construction of this impressive container offer a small basic guide to explore it: Luis Pérez de Prada —now director of National Heritage Properties, but who lived through the entire construction as head of the architecture department— and Emilio Tuñón , one of the parents of the project.

Emilio Tuñón (Madrid, 64 years old), winner of the 2022 National Architecture Award, speaks to us from his office in the Madrid neighborhood of Tetuán about the starting point and objectives of the project, and also tells us which are his favorite spaces in the building he signs together with Luis M. Mansilla:

Video: LUIS MANUEL RIVAS

Gallery Five centuries of art and history and the invisible monster that takes care of everything

In a building where enormity overwhelms, the exhibition spaces are no exception. Divided into two permanent galleries, one dedicated to the Habsburg dynasty (floor -1) and another to the Bourbons (floor -2), and another for temporary exhibitions (floor -3) that will open with a sample of floats, these spaces measure 106 meters in length by 16 in width, for a height of six meters in the case of the last two, and eight meters in that of the Habsburgs. Those responsible for the Gallery had to make the decision to give them more to fit the more voluminous tapestries. Everything in this gallery responds to a superlative scale, both in the part that will be seen by the public and in the part that will remain invisible: an intricate network of props that makes absolutely everything —the intensity of each light, the humidity of each exhibition hall, the space that shelters each tapestry waiting to be exposed—however it should be.

What you see: the collections

The gallery rooms will house some 700 works of art, from painting, sculpture and tapestries by great masters (Velázquez, Goya, Caravaggio, Patinir, El Greco, Juan de Flandes…) to decorative arts, carriages, jewellery, weapons and armors. At least a part of the pieces in the permanent sample will rotate on a regular basis to show most of the funds and for conservation reasons; there are some that should not be exposed for a long time for technical reasons (lighting, temperature…). This is a tour of 10 of the most iconic works of the Royal Collections Gallery, among the first to be seen after its opening, commented by its director, Leticia Ruiz. The plan drawn by Del Hambre that we offered at the beginning places them inside the rooms.

After almost 25 years of waiting since the Government of José María Aznar approved the creation of this immense gallery of art and history, its director, Leticia Ruiz, defends the singularity of a cultural space in which the continent gives meaning to the content and vice versa . She explains it in the following video:

Video: LUIS MANUEL RIVAS

What is not seen: four fifths of hidden gears

If the building of the Gallery of the Royal Collections has 40,000 square meters, the public space —rooms, auditorium, lobby, auditorium, shop, cafeteria…—, occupies only about 8,000, that is, barely a fifth. The rest are the headquarters of the 150 workers who will ensure that everything is in its place and where all kinds of machines work tirelessly to guarantee the safety and conservation of the National Heritage treasures. The following is a visual tour of these invisible tricks explained by some of the professionals who manage them.

The building is divided into three large sections or bays. The public part, attached to the hillside; the service area, next to the Almudena. The intermediate part is occupied by a large central patio measuring 50 meters, from floor to ceiling, which channels the facilities that connect one end and the other (in the image). PHOTO: ASIER RUA Absolutely everything is controlled from a management program called BMS, from turning on any machine to varying the intensity of the light independently of each of the exhibited works. “The lighting is very careful. Everything is led light, which is the least harmful. Because a ceramic is not affected by light, but a painting is, a textile, I’m not telling you, and a book…”, explains Pilar Benito, head of the National Heritage Conservation Area. PHOTO: ASIER RUA The humidity and temperature of each space are also controlled to guarantee the conservation of the works. “The optimal conditions are between 18 and 21 degrees Celsius and 45% and 50% relative humidity,” adds Benito. For this, the building has a complex ventilation system, with spaces open to the street —the intake patios like the one in this image— that feed air into adjoining treatment units where excess humidity is purified and eliminated. PHOTO: ASIER RUA Finally, some heat batteries and some steam lances provide the exact temperature and humidity that the collection requires. “We have a very effective air conditioning system,” says Luis Baena, Patrimonio’s technical architect, who has been working on the Gallery project for 13 years. Baena points out that another fundamental part of the building’s respiratory system are the cooling towers that appear on the highest floor, the roof (in the image). PHOTO: ASIER RUA It was not easy to get such a monster up and then running. “All the machines had to be dismantled, brought up through the central patio and assembled on site”, explains Baena. Another sample of the complexity that they had to face is in the button panel of the service elevator; Since in the public bay there are seven floors between six and eight meters high but on the opposite side there are many more (14), they decided to name these in a particular way to distinguish them: by the height in meters with respect to sea level: from 602 to 652. Not all of them can be accessed from any point, which is why in the elevator in the image there are only buttons to reach nine of those floors. PHOTO: ASIER RUA In the warehouse area, everything is overwhelmingly large: the cabinets that house the works, the loading dock, the sliding metal door that connects the entire space… An example is this glass access door from the Campo del Moro that makes a few days a worker was busy cleaning. PHOTO: ASIER RUA “That is why it was thought in principle, due to the circumstances and the ease of access and maneuver, in [almacenar aquí] the large formats: rugs, tapestries and paintings that are of a supernatural scale, very large, fragments of altarpieces…”, explains José Luis Valverde, the head of the Registry. The forklift has a capacity for 10,500 kilos and 140 people.PHOTO: ASIER RUA The multipurpose room is also huge, which has been used in recent times as a workshop to retouch and condition the works that arrived on their way to the exhibitions. PHOTO: ASIER RUA In any case, the services of this building must be framed within the entire structure of National Heritage and, above all, of the adjoining Royal Palace, with which it forms a complex within which workers continually move and with which they share basic facilities such as the artistic and maintenance workshops: electricity, plumbing, carpentry… PHOTO: ASIER RUA

The

postcards A new look at the southwest of Madrid

If, from the outside, the image of the museum is part of that new, already complete postcard of Madrid’s Cornice that Emilio Tuñón spoke of, from the inside, the space also offers the viewer new and spectacular postcards of the southwest of Madrid.

One of the windows on the south façade of the building. Jose Manuel Ballester

At the opposite end to the main entrance, the visitor will find on each of the floors a huge window that overlooks the Cuesta de la Vega. In the background, in the image that precedes these lines, you can see the building of the Madrid Council Seminary, next to the Vistillas.

Views of the Southwest of Madrid from the roof of the gallery.

But perhaps the most spectacular image is the view offered by the building of the entire southwest of Madrid, on the other side of the line of the Manzanares and Madrid Río, with the Casa de Campo, the Paseo de Extremadura, Carabanchel (over there you can see the Hospital Gómez Ulla)… The previous image is taken from the roof, which unfortunately is out of public view.

Gallery viewpoint. Javier Lopez (EFE)

However, although the view may not reach that far, everyone can enjoy a very similar postcard from the large windows in the lobby and, above all, from the viewpoint at the entrance. And the output (in the previous image).

