By changing the laws for making bread, he has found more gratitude in those who enjoy a shell or donut made by his hands than for developing initiatives, confesses Omar Díaz, who sells the breads he bakes himself on Victoria Street in the city center, in addition to his book of stories “Niños de Sol” (Children of the Sun) that he has sold in seven countries, thanks to the Internet.

At a couple of tables, with long, airtight plastic trays with white lids, wearing a black apron with a Batman logo and a sign in yellow capital letters that says “I AM OMAR, BRUNO’S DAD” and a big, contagious smile, Omar Díaz, 38, is tending his stand. He has a son named Bruno, “but I don’t want that to come out in the interview, because then everyone will know he’s Batman,” he jokes as he tells how he got into this business.

He has a degree in Law from La Salle University, where he was president of the Student Association and where he also received the State Youth Award for his social work for the various efforts he made to help the community in the Sierra Tarahumara. He studied Law, he says, because he always liked to read and he was told that in that career he would read a lot and that encouraged him to study it. He did his social service in the State Congress where he met the then deputy Mario Tarango, from whom he learned a lot.

Later, he was an advisor to Congressman Gerardo Manuel Antonio Andreu, with whom he worked on points of agreement and initiatives. He says that he had to draft the state law that regulates exchange houses from start to finish. He then worked in the defunct “Citizen Attention” department of the Municipal Presidency —which is located where the current

a museum—where he directly served the needs of the population.

He then moved to Monterrey, where he worked with a congresswoman drafting initiatives, but he found out that he was going to be a father and returned to Chihuahua with the mother of his son, Laura Mariana Castro, daughter of Valentín Castro, owner of the Vale bakery, and began working as a baker.

He already liked cooking, but he had never made bread and he began to learn from Chuy, whom he considers his teacher, as he taught him everything he knows about the trade, including the recipe for sponges, which took him a year to get him to share it with him and when he finally shared it with him, he died two weeks later at the age of 58.

It’s not that he didn’t like the law, he says he does, although when he says he is a lawyer, he always has to clarify that he has never stolen anything – he points out – because unfortunately there are many people who have distorted the profession, but he likes writing more and baking bread even more, he says.

From Monday to Friday, at 6:00 in the morning, he arrives with Tin Tan’s cry: “the baker with the bread”, there in front of the Government Palace where he sells his first loaves of bread to the officials, then he moves to Victoria Street where he finishes with the loaves of bread with the workers of the Plaza de la Tecnología, he has none left.

She sells artisan bread, baked in a large clay vault, from her late father-in-law’s bakery, which can hold about 12 trays, which she learned to make with Chuy, who taught her not only to make sponges, but also donuts, cinnamon rolls and the traditional semitas. Making bread, she describes with passion, is truly an art because in no other meal is it so noticeable if you made it wrong, because, she explains, as yeast is a living microorganism, the first that man managed to domesticate, it receives exactly your mood and if you are angry or sad it is directly reflected in your bread.

In addition, she says, when you are baking you leave behind all the anger, stress and you exercise, she says while showing her right bicep. The microorganism, as it is alive, feels everything you project on it and perhaps all food is like that, but in none of them is it as noticeable as in bread, she says. Her second great passion is writing and her other teacher is Alejandrino Escalona with whom she wrote the book “Niños del Sol”, a collection of short stories for children that leave a special lesson for children to encourage the habit of reading and to

The end includes a space for the child to also write his or her own story.

He points out that this book has been sold, thanks to Amazon, in seven countries, including the United States, Germany, France, Canada and Ghana, in Africa, which is a great source of pride, he stresses, because despite being written in Spanish, it is in other countries where it has sold the most.

Currently, she is working on her second book, “Cuentos para Bruno” (Stories for Bruno), in which she will use the same scheme to leave a legacy to her son that will teach him specific values ​​in each story and that other children can read.

She plans to publish a novel that she has been working on for several years, as well as a book of poems. In the meantime, she will continue baking and selling bread because she really enjoys it when someone eats a piece with great satisfaction.