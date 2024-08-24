Cuauhtémoc, Chih.- Following the violent events that have occurred in recent days, which have left several dead and wounded (some collateral victims), operations at the three levels of government have been increased and helicopter overflights are also taking place. This Friday, state authorities carried out searches and held checkpoints.

Since last week there has been a wave of violence, which left two people executed on Wednesday, August 14 in different parts of the Cuauhtémoc suburbs. On Friday, two people died in an armed attack outside the general hospital, one of them a bystander. On Wednesday, August 21, there was an armed attack in Anáhuac, with one seriously injured. In addition to the shooting at 2nd and Ferrocarril, in San Antonio Park, where gunmen left a man and a woman dead and two injured. That same day, in the evening, a man was murdered inside a van on 98th Street, between Xochimilco and Tenochtitlán avenues, in the Tierra Nueva neighborhood. Since that same day, mixed cells were mobilized with the participation of municipal and state elements, the State Investigation Agency and in some cases the National Guard and the military. On Thursday, a helicopter from the State Public Security Secretariat was added to these operations, flying over the urban area. This Friday there was more presence on the streets and there were even searches in the Las Huertas neighborhood, where military personnel and elements of the Attorney General’s Office gathered. At the same time, they set up checkpoints at the exit to Chihuahua.