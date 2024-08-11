Ciudad Juarez.- Since Saturday morning, the Omáwari Festival, Meeting of Sister Nations, has been taking place in its 2024 edition, which is taking place in the Central Poniente Park.

Omáwari is an inter-ethnic event featuring poetry, music, dance, crafts and food sold by members of indigenous communities.

The festival began with the inauguration and blessing of the plaza, carried out by the participating communities.

Afterwards, the poem “Grandma” was recited by Luz Elizabeth Severiano, from the Chinanteco people; in addition, the Mazahua people held the interactive exhibition “Making a clay pot”.

At 7 pm the Rarámuli women’s duo Rojisópoli gave a concert and later the dance “Juchari Kuinchekua Purépecha” was presented, performed by dancers from this same community.

A community from Tijuana, Baja California will later perform the dance “De los diablitos”, a tradition originating from the Ñuu Savi Mixteca Baja people of Oaxaca, to end with the dance “Eza´r”, from the Chichimeca people, performed by the community of San Luis de la Paz, Guanajuato.

This Saturday, food and artisanal products from indigenous communities will be sold.

The organization is in charge of the Ministry of Culture, through the Department of Ethnic Cultures and Diversity, in coordination with the Ministry of Indigenous Peoples and Communities of the state government.