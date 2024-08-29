Ciudad Juarez.- Employees of the Federal Courts who are on strike held a vigil for the “Independence of the Judiciary” for the second consecutive day.

A smaller group than that gathered yesterday now wore white clothes and stood outside the building with banners.

They placed candles on the stairs again and shouted slogans such as “The Impartial Judge is a Judicial Career.”

Finally, they gathered around the schoolchildren and sang the National Anthem to end the vigil of this day.