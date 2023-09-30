Safeguarding tradition, revisiting it, enhancing it and projecting it into the present to give it a future more suited to the modernity of the younger generations. This is what is discovered and appreciated in that sort of Ark – both ancient and modern – that welcomes you to Gallery Contemporary Bistrot of Troia (Fg)thanks to the timeless sensation given by wood: an ancestral element, which has always accompanied every artifact towards the future.

Innovate, change, accept challenges, don’t settle. In the world of catering, staying still is impossible, so it is not surprising that initial enchantment and wonder are the prologue – pleasant and captivating – to guarantee the sprouts of a new beginning and a new path aimed at conquering the most demanding palates.

The Gallery Bistrot Contemporaneo restaurant is among the 44 new openings and more promising restaurant managements reported by Italian Top Chefs. It was him who selected it Starred chef Domingo Schingaro (Starred restaurant “Two Chimneys” – Borgo Egnazia in Savelletri-Br) as one of the most interesting new openings or managements of the last year, as part of the fifth edition of TheFork Awards.

The award, created by TheFork, the online restaurant booking platform, and by Identità Golose, the first Italian congress of signature cuisine and pastry making, now in its fifth edition and has stood out as a launching pad for the most promising names on the Italian gastronomic scene.

A way like any other to give space and prominence to customers’ opinions. Not a competition, but an initiative that aims to enhance the dynamism of Italian catering. Objective: to outline a new horizon in the panorama of signature cuisine, which identifies the best and most convincing new openings or new managements in Italy, with the authoritative contribution of 54 of the most established protagonists of national cuisine.

On the site http://www.theforkrestaurantsawards.it it is possible to discover the list of selected restaurants and involved by Identità Golose (21 establishments in the North, 13 in the Center and nine in the South and the islands), nominated by 54 Top Chefs (among these, Massimo Bottura, Cristina Bowerman, Antonino Cannavacciuolo, Moreno Cedroni, Domingo Schingaro, Enrico and Roberto Cerea, Carlo Cracco, Antonia Klugmann, Claudio Sadler).

There are two Apulian realities selected:

Ninò from Villa San Martino in Martina Franca (TA), with chef Giuseppe Germanà

The reasons that led chef Domingo Schingaro to name the restaurant Gallery Bistrot Contemporaneo are centered on the proposed combination of technical modernity and ancient local traditions, and are published on the website dedicated to the initiative.

Already awarded by the technical jury, the Gallery Bistrot Contemporaneo Restaurant is also a candidate for the popular vote. In fact, until October 10th, TheFork users are asked to vote for their favorite sign; the restaurant that wins the highest number of preferences will get the People’s Choice Award. The awards ceremony will take place in Milan on Tuesday 24 October at Palazzo Mezzanotte, headquarters of the Italian Stock Exchange, in an event hosted by Gerry Scotti.

There will also be a prize for those who vote: through participation in the competition dedicated to the initiative, which offers two places at the exclusive gala dinner on 24 October (chef: Davide Oldani) or one of the 50 TheFork Gift Cards, each worth €50, made available.

Here are the voting rules: https://www.theforkrestaurantsawards.it/regole-di-voto/

