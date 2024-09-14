Chihuahua, Chih.- A group of migrants, apparently a family, were sheltering from the rain this afternoon at the doors of the Cathedral in the city of Chihuahua.

Some of them even slept in one of the building’s entrances, covered with some blankets and protected by jackets.

The rain began to be felt in the city of Chihuahua early in the morning, and although it was not intense, it was constant, causing people to seek shelter to avoid getting wet.

The scene was captured this Saturday at noon in the Metropolitan Cathedral.