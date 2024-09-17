A fatal rollover accident left four people dead on Monday evening on the highway leading to Ciudad Juárez.

The events occurred at km 34 of the aforementioned highway, where the accident occurred.

People passing by the area called the emergency numbers, and initially paramedics from Ángeles Blancos arrived, as well as firefighters.

The bodies of two men, a woman, and a minor were left inside the cherry-colored Nissan Versa vehicle with no vital signs.

Elements of the National Guard take note of the fatal rollover, while elements of the State Attorney General’s Office are in charge of removing the bodies.

The causes of the serious accident are currently unknown.