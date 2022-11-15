Allegri’s mentor: “Only he could have sorted things out. Napoli won’t slow down, however…”

Philip Cornacchia

From eighth to third in a month and a half, in time for the pre-World break. Napoli are still ten points away, but Juventus have found a place in the Champions League zone, following second-placed Milan.

Good morning John Galleon. Were you surprised by the new comeback of your protégé Massimiliano Allegri?

“I know Max well and I’ve never given him up. As I’ve said many times: only he could have fixed the situation. And in fact, from eighth place he’s climbed up to third. And there’s more than half a championship left to go…”.

Is a new Scudetto comeback, like the one in 2015-16, possible?

"I see it as tough because I don't think Napoli will slow down in 2023. And then Inter are strong too. Now it's difficult to make predictions: we need to see how and how much the World Cup will affect, which will certainly have an impact on the second part of the season. But …".

“Max has found the square. And it’s not just a question of the game system and three-man defence, which in any case seems to me the best set-up for this Juventus. Against Lazio, I saw the first real match, played as a team for ninety minutes “.

What did you like most about the Bianconeri?

“I’ve seen a Juventus steal the ball and immediately strike. Without many passes and without managing. This team doesn’t have Pirlo, Khedira or Barzagli, who have been great teachers. And they don’t even have Mandzukic, who wasn’t a breakout as they said many: Mario never lost a ball. Current Juventus do not have the technique of the past and cannot manage, they must always try to finish the action. As they did against Lazio. The black and whites must be direct and concrete like Rabiot, which for Allegri is rightly untouchable”.

What did Vlahovic miss in this first part of the season?

“Beyond the recent physical problems, Dusan hasn’t yet made the leap I would have expected. There’s no question of a talent, but to be Juventus’ centre-forward he must improve technically and get a little less nervous”.

In January, after the World Cup in Qatar, Juventus will have several safe “signings”: Pogba, Chiesa and perhaps a more constant Di Maria. How much will these big ones weigh?

“First of all, we need to understand how Pogba will return, who hasn’t played for months. I saw Chiesa well when he came on against Lazio, but after such a serious knee injury it’s only right to give him time to get back to his best form. Di Maria? Well If he’s doing well, he’s a super champion. But Allegri would also need more to strengthen the team.”

Are you thinking of a right lateral who can alternate with Cuadrado?

"No, Max especially needs a left-footed centre-back. Bremer is better off in the center and Danilo on the right. It's tough to get to a big name in January. The ideal, for the summer, would be someone like Koulibaly. I have a weakness also for Pavlovic, the defender of Serbia and Salzburg".