From June 7 to October 7 there is a summer, four months that for David gallego They supposed in 2019 to fulfill a dream and say goodbye to him sooner than he thought. Endorsed by his three seasons in the Espanyol B, for his charisma among the faithful of Sant Adrià and by the president, Chen yansheng, the current technician of the Sporting made the leap to First at 47 in a European season. On the eighth day of the championship, his lousy classification in LaLiga led to his dismissal in the most premature decision made by the Perica sports management in recent years.

After his goodbye, David Gallego took refuge in his house in Sant Cugat, a town to which he decided to migrate when he was appointed coach of the first team. Far from going through a downturn, he quickly got to work in case another opportunity came. First, he decided to dedicate more time to the sessions of coaching which had started in the summer, one of the aspects that he considers most crucial in group management. Afterwards, he met periodically with his surroundings to continue improving his game model, make new training proposals and follow the competitions. And, in addition, he was another spectator in the Espanyol season. Gallego was a regular at the RCDE Stadium until the beginning of the pandemic, he even traveled to Vila-Real to the massive displacement of the parakeet fans.

The technician continues to maintain the character that has always accompanied him and that gives him authenticity, although, according to those who know him, in Gijón he has found another context than that of Barcelona that has accompanied with some changes that are helping the Sporting has rebuilt his previous bad season and is in a position to fight for promotion.

Far from going through a downturn, he dedicated more hours to coaching sessions, worked with his coaching staff on how to improve his game model and followed Espanyol as one more spectator

Gallego has paid more attention to the defensive phase, one of Espanyol’s burdens the previous year. The Asturians have stood out for their excellent organization, a virtue that has been caused by another aspect that the parakeet could not enjoy and that is considered crucial: the preseason. The coach gives value to having worked without interruptions in Mareo, as if he had them last year due to the exciting UEFA that added competitiveness to the Blue and Whites from the beginning.

Without so many sporting demands as in a Espanyol that had just had the best season of the last 12 years, Gallego has found peace in Gijón, a predisposed and receptive dressing room and a less pressuring environment. The coach has changed his image and has nuanced his content, but he is still “grumpy” and “genuine”, as Juanma Lillo, his coach when he was a Terrassa player, baptized him.